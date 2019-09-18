MACON, Mo. – Sam Hirner won medalist honors as the Palmyra girls golf team won a triangular Tuesday afternoon.

Hirner finished with a career-best 38, while Olivia Sublette was second with a 42 for the Panthers.

Pirates see improved scores

QUINCY, Ill. – The Hannibal girls golf team continued to see improving scores in a quadrangular at Westview Golf Course.

Riley Carlson shot a personal and program best 49 to lead the Pirates. Madi Madore carded a 58, while Raegen Robertson shot 65.

Addie Carlson carded 66.

The Pirates finished fourth with a 238.