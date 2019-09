The Peters Heating and Air Pink Van Campaign provided a $2,500 donation to James E Cary Cancer Center. Pictured from left: Rod Peters, Bo Peters and Lucas Peters of Peters Heating and Air in Hannibal; Wendy Harrington, President /CEO, Hannibal Regional Foundation, Vice President; Todd Ahrens, President & CEO Hannibal Regional Healthcare System; Melissa Kolb, Carla Jarman, Director Bob Hess and Belinda Krchelich with the James E. Cary Cancer Center.