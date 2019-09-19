Tractor Supply Company will host a horse health and feed event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep 21 at 200 Huck Finn Shopping Center

HANNIBAL — Tractor Supply Company will host a horse health and feed event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sep 21 at 200 Huck Finn Shopping Center.

Visitors will learn about maintaining their horse's health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is part of Tractor Supply's continued commitment to community events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.

"Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won't want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Hannibal store," said Jim Norby, manager of Hannibal Tractor Supply store. "This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in horse-health activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs."

In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Equine Nutrition. Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available by calling the Hannibal Tractor Supply store at 573-231-0500.