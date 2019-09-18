Despite an 0-3 start to the season, the Hannibal football team is aiming for the NCMC title.

HANNIBAL – The 0-3 start to the season is obviously something the Hannibal football team didn’t want.

The players are trying to find ways to use the sluggish start, however, to their advantage. They believe they’ve found a way.

“The good thing is we’ve been able to see what we need to improve on,” Hannibal running back Daylan Reading said. “We can use that for conference play.”

Hannibal sees the beginning of North Central Missouri Conference play, which starts Friday as it hosts Mexico at Porter Stadium, as the start to the season. The first three games – losses to Helias, Jefferson City and Bolivar – as ‘preseason games.’ The Pirates, of course, preferred to win those games but know the conference title race and playing for district seeding begins this week.

“We’re using this as a fresh start to get us rolling,” Reading said. “We’re using this as a lot of motivation. We’re trying to win a title.”

Preparations for that began when Hannibal got on the bus last week to head home from Bolivar.

“These first three weeks we’ve tried to get our offense set and what we want to do,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “Defensively, we’re still a work in progress and we’re getting special teams set right. We’re just trying to put four quarters together.

“Mexico is going to be a good opponent with kids that play hard and a good run game. I just want the kids to play four quarters and execute.”

There’s extra motivation to do so.

“We can get this over this,” Hannibal offensive lineman Caleb Allen said. “I told the guys after Bolivar, we’re 0-3, but that doesn’t matter until we hit conference play. We would have liked those wins, but it’s not a big deal until we hit districts.”

Hannibal gets an added boost with the return of senior linebacker Kadin Morgan, who missed the last three games with a back injury. Morgan was questionable to play last week, but ended up not suiting up. He’s been full participation in practice this week and expects to play.

Senior wide receiver Preston Bennett plans to return next week after suffering an injury after the opening game against Helias.

“You’re talking about two of our best players that have only played in one game,” Hamner said. “How exciting is that for us? If we run the table right now, we’re in the same position as we were last year.”