Abby Baumann had six kills to lead the Hannibal volleyball team.

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal volleyball team cruised to a 25-12, 25-9 victory over Brookfield Tuesday night at Korf Gym.

Abby Baumann led the Pirates (4-0) with six kills, while Kaylee Falconer had five kills and 13 assists. Bella Falconer added four kills.

Peyton Utterback and Emma Deien each recorded three kills for the Pirates.