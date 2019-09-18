When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Porter Stadium

Records: Mexico – 1-2. Hannibal – 0-3.

Radio: KHMO 1070 AM. KHBL 96.9 FM

Scouting the Bulldogs: Mexico has been one of the few teams in the North Central Missouri Conference to hang with Hannibal during the Pirates’ impressive run in the league. Mexico opened its NCMC slate with a loss over Marshall last week, and this game could have major title implications. Dante Billups is the lead running back for the Bulldogs, and he rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns in Mexico’s loss to Marshall last Friday. Mexico’s defense struggled to stop the pass against Marshall, as quarterback Ben Haug threw for more than 220 yards and five touchdowns.

Scouting the Pirates: The offense has struggled through the first three games this season, having been shut out twice and averaging just four points per game. Most of that comes from the offense’s inability to get plays going and finding balance between the pass and run game. Last week’s loss to Bolivar was the worst of the three as Hannibal netted just four rushing yards on 23 carries. Junior quarterback Hunter Parker entered in the second half in place of Courtland Watson, but Watson looks to remain the starter as Hannibal opens NCMC play.