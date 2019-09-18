Nathan DeStefane's lat goal sealed the Hannibal boys soccer team's victory over Moberly.

HANNIBAL – Nathan DeStefane scored a hat trick as the Hannibal boys soccer team secured a 6-3 North Central Missouri Conference victory over Moberly Tuesday night at Veterans Field.

The Pirates had a 4-1 halftime lead dwindle down to 4-3 after Moberly’s Joshua Price and Charez Nichols scored to put the pressure on with eight minutes remaining. However, Hannibal’s Karson Westhoff responded by scoring two minutes after Nichols’ goal to make it 5-3, and DeStefane’s goal in the final minute put the finishing touches on the victory.

The senior forward’s first goal came with only 4 minutes, 46 seconds gone to make it 1-0. That score remained until Moberly’s Joshua Price tied the game with 12 minutes remaining in the half.

The game wasn’t tied long as Hannibal’s Trevauhn Jenkins scored off an assist from DeStefane in the 31st minute, and Caleb Young scored two minutes later. DeStefane also assisted on that goal.

DeStefane scored his second goal right before halftime to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead.

Hannibal (5-1, NCMC) took 31 shots and 18 were on goal. Parker Terrill made five saves in net.

Moberly had 13 shots.