Bowling Green smacked a grand slam and a three-run homer that put away the Hannibal softball team.

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – Losing a winnable game against the two-time reigning Class 3 state champions stings.

Knowing just two swings decided the game makes it sting a little more.

The Hannibal softball team led by two runs entering the bottom of the fourth inning, only for Bowling Green to smack a grand slam in a part of a seven-run frame to take the lead. A three-run homer by the Bobcats in the sixth put the game away in an 11-7 victory Monday afternoon.

“Those two swings erase seven runs and we’re in that game,” Hannibal coach Andrew Pollard said. “That’s a much different situation we’re in.”

Bowling Green had the first four batters reach base in the fourth, and the last hit a two-run double that tied the game at 3-3. Another run scored on an error two batters later for a 4-3 advantage. Three batters later came the backbreaking grand slam, which made it 8-3.

“She got a hold of it,” Pollard said. “It was a good hit.”

Hannibal, however, didn’t go away.

The Pirates rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth, as Emilee Wilson and Taylor Simms each had RBI singles to cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 8-6.

That score remained until Bowling Green’s three-run shot in the sixth that made it 11-6. Hannibal got a run back in the seventh on an error, but couldn’t get any closer.

Hannibal had eight hits, and Hart had three of those. She also scored three runs.

“She always puts herself in a good position to score,” Pollard said. “She did that tonight.”

Kylie McAfee was tagged for 11 runs on 14 hits, but only five of those runs were earned. She also struck out three and walked one.

“She pitched well,” Pollard said. “I know those runs don’t show it.”