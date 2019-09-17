Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education approved a five-year long-range facilities and grounds plan during their September meeting

CENTER, Mo. — Members of the Ralls County R-II Board of Education approved a five-year long-range facilities and grounds plan during their September meeting.

The district's plan has been coming together over the past several months with committee meetings, patron surveys and a tour of the district's facilities. Architect Jacques Reynolds visited with board members to discuss facilities details. Joe Kinder, with George K. Baum and Associates, discussed potential funding options for board members to consider.

In other business:

Administrators discussed topics including addressing issues with students vaping at the Junior High School and Senior High School, bus repair updates, the upcoming Grandparent Luau at Ralls County Elementary School, observations from teachers and discipline updates.

The FFA Firearms policy was amended to allow firearms on the bus for practice and trap meets.

A potential ballot issue was discussed for in regards to the long range plan, and committee members were invited to attend next board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to talk about future steps

Board members adjourned to a closed session to discuss personnel topics.