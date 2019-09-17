The Friends of the Perry Carousel will sponsor The Perry Carousel Benefit Auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Junction Lounge, 28840 Highway 19 in Perry

PERRY, Mo. — The Friends of the Perry Carousel will sponsor The Perry Carousel Benefit Auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Junction Lounge, 28840 Highway 19 in Perry.

In May 2019, members of the nonprofit group Friends of the Perry Carousel took ownership of the town's historic 24-horse, four-chariot carousel built in 1898. They are seeking donations and proceeds from a live auction led by auctioneers Dean Baker and John Wallace. The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the auction at 7 p.m.

Visitors from the area rode the carousel during Fourth of July events in the 1950s and 1960s in Perry. The carousel was returned to the community in 2014, and The Friends of the Perry Carousel plan to build a permanent building to house the carousel.

More information and donation opportunities are available by contacting Linda Hodges at 573-473-6135.