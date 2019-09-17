MONROE CITY, Mo. – Kailynn Fuemmeler and Montana Masterson combined to throw a no-hitter in the Monroe City softball team’s 11-1 victory over Paris Monday afternoon.

Fuemmeler threw the first four innings for the Panthers, allowing the lone run while striking out three and walking two. Masterson threw two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Paris actually had a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first, but that was shortlived after Carly Youngblood’s sacrifice fly scored Lauren Youngblood to tie the game. Bailee Hays singled on the next at-bat to score Riley Quinn.

Monroe City didn’t look back.

The Panthers had 10 hits as Lauren Youngblood had three. Hays, Danielle Pfanner and Emily Freidank each had two hits.

Palmyra wastes no time with Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. – The Panthers banged out 18 hits, and pitcher Lydia Althoff threw a three-hit shutout in an 15-0 victory over the Spartans.

Palmyra led 7-0 through two innings after Isabella Goldinger and Cameron O’Brien each had RBI doubles. Abbey Redd added an RBI triple in the second.

Drew Billups’ two-run triple in the fourth gave Palmyra an 11-0 lead, and Jazlin Gottman added an RBI double in the fifth.

Redd, Gottman and Goldinger had three hits for Palmyra, while Megan Stone, Bailey Lovelace, O’Brien and Billups each had two hits.

Tigers blanked on the road

KAHOKA, Mo. – Mark Twain had just two hits in a 15-0 loss to Clark County.

Sydnee Brothers and Allie Maziarka had the lone hits for the Tigers, and both came in the top of the third inning.

Maziarka had a one-out single, and Brothers followed with a double that put two in scoring position. Both runners, however, were stranded after a flyout and a groundout.

Clark County registered 16 hits.