Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work on one route in Marion County and two routes in Pike County throughout the week

NORTHEAST MISSOURI — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work on one route in Marion County and two routes in Pike County throughout the week. Please see the dates and locations below.

Marion County Route D — Weather permitting, Monday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept. 27, MoDOT crews will conduct pavement patching work on Route D located in Marion County. The road will be closed from Route M to Missouri Route 156 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Pike County Route H — Thursday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 20, traffic will be reduced to one lane from Pike County Route D to Pike County Route W for pavement work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day with an 11-foot width restriction in place.

Pike County Route D — Monday, Sept. 23 to Wednesday, Sept. 25, traffic will be reduced to one lane from U.S. 61 to Missouri Route 79 for pavement work. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day with an 11-foot width restriction in place.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during the work on Marion County Route D. Please use caution if you will be traveling through these areas and remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. Put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map at www.modot.org. More information is available online at www.modot.org/northeast.