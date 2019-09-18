Hellmuth U. McElroy Jr. and Jacqueline Carol McElroy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Sept. 19

They were married Sept. 19, 1959, at Helping Hand Baptist Church in Hannibal.

The couple’s children are the late Cheryl McElroy, the late Lisa McElroy, June McElroy of Columbia, Gailya McElroy Scott (Mel) of Atlanta, Ga. and the late Carol McElroy.

They have two grandchildren: Eric McElroy (Deedra) and Christopher Bradshaw and five great-grandchildren.

Hellmuth is a retired machinist from Harris Corporation, Quincy, Ill. Jacqueline is a retired LPN from Missouri Department of Mental Health, Hannibal.

They will host a family gathering at their home.