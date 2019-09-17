Hannibal Regional is inviting the public to a free seminar on pain management with Luvell Glanton Jr., MD, a specialist in pain management from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn in Quincy, Ill

QUINCY, Ill. — Hannibal Regional is inviting the public to a free seminar on pain management with Luvell Glanton Jr., MD, a specialist in pain management from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn in Quincy, Ill.

Glanton is Board Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and specializes in pain management. He speaks frequently to patients and physicians on the treatment of chronic pain.

His seminar will touch on the following areas: current back pain treatment methods and their results, back pain outcomes and types of pain. He will also be available to answer questions from attendees.

Chronic pain is a serious issue that affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined. It is often made worse by misinformation, outdated beliefs and frustrations with treatment options.

Chronic pain is a complex illness, often caused by a combination of physical, psychological and neurological factors. The combination of these causes can make it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of pain with any one treatment. Dr. Glanton will be presenting the most up-to-date information on chronic pain and hopes to reduce the complexity of treatment options.

Pre-registration is encouraged for this event. For more information or to register, call 573-629-3569.