LOUISIANA, Mo. – Two occupants of a 1996 Spartan Gladiator truck suffered minor injuries when the truck overturned at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in rural Pike County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael R. Whitaker, 49, of Louisiana, Mo., was driving the truck on Route D north of Pike County Road 253.

Officers reported the right wheels of the truck traveled off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the truck skidded across the road, went off the left side and overturned, then hit a fence.

A passenger, Matthew E. Brady, 22, of Louisiana, Mo. was ejected. Whitaker was using a safety device, and Brady was not.

Both went by Pike County ambulances to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.