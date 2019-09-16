Hannibal's Parker Terrill hadn't played goalkeeper since fourth grade, but that hasn't stopped him from being a force in net for the Pirates.

HANNIBAL – The biggest question the Hannibal boys soccer team had entering the season was in between the posts.

Freshman Parker Terrill seems to be the answer.

Terrill won the starting goalkeeping job for the Pirates, and he hasn’t disappointed coach Eric Hill. After a third-place finish at the Pirate Shoot Out over the weekend, Hannibal is 4-1 on the season.

Terrill has been a big reason why.

“He’s been great for us,” Hill said. “Especially considering he’s inexperienced and hadn’t played the last few years. He just works hard in practice and has come up big for us. I think he has that right instinct to play the position.”

Terrill had to find that instinct after not playing goalkeeper for five years. He last played in elementary school, but moved away from the position.

“I just felt like trying it out,” Terrill said. “It had been awhile. But we needed a keeper, and I was really nervous when I came out for the first game as a freshman.”

Terrill was solid in his debut as Hannibal defeated Elsberry 8-0 to earn his first career shutout.

Four days later, Hannibal defeated Kirksville 2-1 as Terrill made 11 saves to help the Pirates secure the victory.

Those performances helped Terrill’s confidence, which Hill said was needed early in the season.

“I think it’s just because he’s a freshman playing varsity,” Hill said. “But as he continues to come up big and play like that he’ll gain more confidence and then he’ll be even bigger.”

Terrill keeps his approach in net simple.

“I just try to do my part,” Terrill said. “I trust my defense.”

His teammates trust him, too.

“He’s exceeded our expectations,” Hannibal senior forward Nathan DeStefane said. “He’s given us everything we need.”

Terrill’s taken his lumps. Hannibal suffered a 6-0 loss to powerhouse Southern Boone over the weekend in the semifinals of the Pirate Shoot Out, and was replaced by Caden Cooke in goal.

However, he responded to make nine saves in a 4-1 victory over Missouri Military Academy in the third-place game.

That shows his ability to respond when things don’t go well.

That’s what lets Hill know he’s the Pirates’ answer in goal.

“We’ve got a clear pecking order for goalkeepers now,” Hill said. “They all do things really well, but Parker has separated himself right now.”