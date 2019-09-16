PARIS, Mo. – Gary D. Johannaber, 56, of Paris died at the scene of a traffic crash at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Monroe County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Johannaber was driving a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Camaro on Mo. 15 one mile south of Paris.

Officers said the car went off the right side of the highway, returned to the road, crossed over the center and traveled off the left side of the highway. It hit the ground, overturned and hit a fence, stopping on its top in a field.

Johannaber was not using safety device. He was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m. Sept. 14, by Monroe County Coroner James Reinhard and transported to the Agnew Funeral Home in Paris.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Paris Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance personnel.