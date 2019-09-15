Brady and Tyler Goss was third and fourth respectively, five in top 20 for Firebirds.

In the third annual Grahams Island Cross Country meet Saturday, Sept. 14, Jamestown boys and Rugby girls stole the show in the team competition, but host Devils Lake put on a showing itself.

Freshmen Brady and Tyler Goss led five Firebirds runners to top 20 finishes to earn second in the team competition.

“We were able to put five runners in the top 20 and in cross country, we look at that top 20 as placing in a meet so when you’re able to walk away from a meet and all five of our scoring runners show up in the top 20 that’s an exciting thing,” said Firebirds head coach Nick Kavli.

Brady entered the chute in third, finishing in 17 minutes, 46.96 seconds. Tyler wasn’t too far behind in fourth, crossing the finish in 18:05.95. Gabriel Houle was ninth (18:31.81), Evan Halvorson was 15th (19:01.36) and Brayden Gerhardt was 20th (19:28.89).

The Firebirds finished with 42 points. The Blue Jays, led by juniors Gavin Haut (16:43.24) and Ben Anteau (16:51.95) who were first and second respectively, won the competition with 25 points. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich finished third with 75 points. Four Winds finished fifth (112).

The Cardinals’ Blaine Perry was eighth in the race, crossing the finish in 18:31.13. Arik Christianson was 16th (19:10.01) and Mason Christianson was 18th (19:21.60).

Caelen Lohnes was the highest finisher for the Indians, crossing the finish in 20:08.25 for 23rd place.

Freshman Payton Johnston led the Firebirds girls with a 10th place finish, crossing the finish in 22:31.86 and eighth grader Quintessence Haugland was 17th (23:13.36). The Firebirds was third in the girls competition.

“The entire season is a training aspect for the Eastern Dakota Conference and state meets so that we’re healthiest and fastest at the end of the year. We’re getting a little faster and little more competitive as the season goes on which is what we like to see,” Kavli said.

Cardinals Elise Ramberg, the No. 1 runner in Class B, finished second in 19:21.74 behind Jamestown’s Meghan Ford (18:23.58).

Rugby won the girls competition with 30 points, followed by Jamestown with 69.

For complete results, click here.