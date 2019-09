The Hannibal girls volleyball team beat Marshall in two sets to open NCMC play.

MARSHALL, Mo. – The Hannibal volleyball team opened North Central Missouri Conference play with a 25-12, 25-23 victory over Marshall Saturday afternoon.

Kaylee Falconer and Emma Deien had seven kills apiece for the Pirates (3-0, 1-0 NCMC). Peyton Utterback had five kills while Bella Falconer had four.