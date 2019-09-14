After getting blown out in the semifinals of the Pirate Shoot Out, Hannibal responded to beat MMA 4-1 in the third-place match.

HANNIBAL — Nathan DeStefane didn’t even need one minute to help the Hannibal boys soccer team move on.

Hannibal had suffered a 6-0 setback to Southern Boone in the semifinals of Saturday’s Pirate Shoot Out, but scored in the opening minute of the third-place game against Missouri Military Academy.

“We knew we were a better team than what we showed,” DeStefane said. “It set the tone that we could play our best game.”

It was needed as Hannibal rebounded to beat MMA 4-1 to finish third in its own tournament at Veterans Field.

“We just needed to come out and have a response,” Hannibal coach Eric Hill said. “We didn’t play like we wanted, but with that being said, Southern Boone is a really, really good team. To come out and play well and get the win is something we needed to do.

“We didn’t want to finish the weekend with two losses in a row.”

Several Pirates made sure that didn’t happen.

After DeStefane’s early goal, freshman DeShon Glasgow scored with 22 minutes remaining in the first half to give Hannibal a 2-0 advantage. Caleb Young netted a goal after a through ball by DeStefane put him in a 1-on-1 with MMA’s goalkeeper that made it 3-0 heading into halftime.

“That gets some confidence going for those guys,” Hill said. “DeShon is just going to continue to improve and other freshmen we have starting for us and the ones that are the first ones off the bench. We’re getting some really good minutes from them.”

Trevauhn Jenkins had a shot parried away for a corner kick four minutes into the second half, and Hannibal (4-1) also missed a penalty kick with 21 minutes remaining in regulation.

DeStefane, however, made it 4-0 with his second goal of the game with 10 minutes left. Just a minute later, he appeared to have a hat trick, but was whistled for a foul before he took the shot.

MMA scored its lone goal inside the final three minutes by Derek Nguyen.

The Pirates took 18 shots, and 11 of those were on goal. MMA had 19 shots, but Hannibal keeper Parker Terrill made nine saves while Caden Cooke made four.

“A key for us is getting everyone involved,” DeStefane said. “We need a lot of guys to step up, and when guys play like that we have a good chance to win.”