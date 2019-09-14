The Hannibal football team's offense sputtered in a 25-0 loss to Bolivar.

BOLIVAR, Mo — The Hannibal football team has weapons in the backfield at its disposal.

They just can’t get going when the the plays struggle to develop.



That was the case in Hannibal’s 25-0 loss to Bolivar Friday night, sending the Pirates to 0-3.

Hannibal mustered just 173 total yards of offense, and netted only 4 rushing yards on just 23 attempts.



Junior running back Damien French rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries, but the rest of the offense ran for 5 yards or less.



“They just can’t get started right now,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “It’s the same blocking scheme these guys are used to from the last couple of years. We just have to get better blocks.”



It’s making the whole offense sputter. Sophomore quarterback Courtland Watson completed 11 of 21 passes for 122 yards, his best game in his third career start.



“We’re just not getting the drive up front,” Hamner said. “It’s hard to get momentum going and put series together when that’s happening.”



Bolivar struggled, too, but found ways to score.



Payton Vahle scored on a 1-yard run with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Liberators (3-0) an 8-0 lead going into halftime.



Hayden Burks found Bladen Hancock for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter to give the Liberators a 15-0 lead.



A 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter made it 18-0 before Eathen Dinwiddie scored on a 3-yard run that put the game away with 5:32 left in regulation.



Bolivar finished with 328 yards of offense as Dinwiddie rushed for 160 on 33 carries. Burks completed 11 of 19 passes for 177 yards and threw one interception.

Hannibal lost two fumbles.