The Palmyra football team couldn't find a rhythm offensively in a 10-7 loss to Centralia.

PALMYRA, Mo. — Kevin Miles is pleased where the Palmyra football team’s defense stands.

The Palmyra football coach wants to see the offense play a bit better.



Palmyra didn’t pick up a first down in three offensive series in the fourth quarter while just needing a field goal to tie the game, and fell to Clarence Cannon Conference rival Centralia 10-7 Friday night at the Palmyra Middle School Field.



“We got to be better in the big games and limit some mistakes,” Miles said. “But I’ll tell you this. We played against a damn good defense today that’s probably the best in the CCC.”

Centralia (3-0) showed that.



Palmyra (1-2) didn’t get a first down until quarterback Corder Lehenbauer completed a 13-yard pass to Kaden Malone with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the opening quarter after coming up empty on the first three drives. Palmyra picked up another first down on the drive and got to the Centralia 37-yard line before stalling.



Centralia responded by marching inside the red zone and had a first and goal from the 7-yard line, but were turned away after tackle by linebacker Dylan Redd on fourth down. Centralia only made one other trip to the red zone, but settled for a 21-yard field goal with 10:06 remaining in the game that made it a 10-7 game.



“We just have to get better at holding our own,” Redd said. “We got inside the 30 twice and didn’t make much of it.”



Palmyra’s lone touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from Lehenbauer to Wade Begley out of the backfield that tied the game at 7-7 with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Begley came on for that play.



“I wouldn’t say it was designed for me,” Begley said. “But I guess I’m pretty good at running that play.”



It finally gave Palmyra life, but it wasn’t sustained as the offense mustered just 12 yards of offense over the next four possessions.



“We have to get better in a lot of things,” Miles said. “We’ll get better.”



Palmyra churned out just 190 yards of offense. Lehenbauer completed 11 of 25 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Timbrook led with 53 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Lehenbauer gained 45 rushing yards on 14 attempts.



Centralia had 357 offensive yards as running back Luke Hunter ran for 274 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. His touchdown came on Centralia’s fifth play from scrimmage, which went for 6 yards and gave Centralia a 7-0 lead with 8:50 remaining in the opening quarter.