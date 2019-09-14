One of my favorite new TV shows from last fall was “New Amsterdam,” which tells the story of Dr. Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) and his triumphs and struggles as the medical director of a public hospital in New York City (New Amsterdam). Max wants everyone to have access to health care so they don’t, you know, die, while a straightforward approach isn’t always economically feasible. That leads to creative solutions to some problems while others, tragically, can’t be fixed.

Dr. Goodwin’s catchphrase, if you will, is “How can I help?” When his staff is overwhelmed, or a family or patient is in crisis, it’s his opening question. Max is always moving forward and that question helps progress things, too. How can he help to make things the best they can be moving forward?

So, in that spirit, how can I help?

I’ve spent a few hours in the last week visiting with different organizations throughout Kirksville to discuss the upcoming changes to our print publication schedule (beginning in October we go from six days of print to two). I have more meetings scheduled over the next few weeks, and on that note if anyone would like me to visit with their organization, please give me a call and let’s set something up.

One way I can help is to explain and assist with using our website and e-edition. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about how to set up accounts, what is available and just what in the heck is an e-edition, anyway?

As I’ve written before, the Kirksville Daily Express isn’t going anywhere, and in order to ensure that we need to make some changes in how we do business. In 2019, that means reducing the amount of money we spend on printing and delivering newspapers, and investing more in our digital products. It’s at KirksvilleDailyExpress.com where you’ll find new stories, photo galleries, videos and more, posted and updated throughout every day of the week.

I’m learning that a sizeable number of our loyal print readers don’t have much experience, though, with our website or e-edition. Or they’ve encountered problems registering their account. Or they just want to know how they can best find the information they most want to read.

Whatever it is you’re looking for, I want to help. Give me a call to set up an appointment, or stop by the office to see me. I’m happy to take a few minutes to help you set up those accounts, show you how to access the e-edition online or through our app, and give you a tour of those products. (Side note - the e-edition is a really cool product, and gives readers an extra section each day. If you haven’t checked it out, you’re missing out.)

Now, none of that means we’re ignoring print. Far from it. We’re generating new content plans to give readers fresh stories (not just stuff that has been sitting on the web for days) while also making sure you aren’t missing anything that happened from the days we didn’t print.

And here’s where you can help me, and I’d sure appreciate if you did.

We’re looking at things like “Hints from Heloise,” “Dear Annie” and our comics/puzzles. What is it that you want in these two print editions each week?

Of course, welcoming your suggestions doesn’t stop with what to do about “Arlo and Janis.” What kinds of stories do you want to see in those print editions? What kind of content do you most value?

How can I help?