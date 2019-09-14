The Monroe City and Canton softball teams met in a tournament championship for the second straight weekend.

EDINA, Mo. – The Monroe City softball team faced Canton in a tournament championship game for the second straight weekend.

The Tigers came away victorious for the second straight time.

Canton scored the first six runs of the game, and Monroe City couldn’t rally in a 6-2 loss in the championship game of the Knox County Tournament Saturday.

Monroe City (7-4) totaled 11 hits, but stranded nine runners on base.

Carly Youngblood got Monroe City on the board with an RBI single in the top of the fifth to score Lauren Youngblood and cut Canton’s lead to 6-1. The Panthers stranded two runners in the inning.

Monroe City started the seventh with three straight hits, and the third was an RBI single by Mackenzie Moss to make it 6-2. Two straight pop outs and a strikeout ended the game.

Lauren Youngblood had four hits, while Mackenzie Moss and Carly Youngblood each had two hits.