CENTER, Mo. — Despite scoring the first two touchdowns of the game, the Mark Twain football team suffered a 26-14 Eastern Missouri Conference loss to Bowling Green Friday night.



Lekoda Preston opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Tigers (1-2) an 8-0 lead. On Mark Twain’s next drive, Logan Perrigo scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0.



Mark Twain never scored again.



Bowling Green scored on a 45-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-6 with 8 minutes, 35 seconds until halftime. The Bobcats tied the game in the third quarter on a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 4:30 remaining in the regulation when Gavin Deters scored on a 3-yard run. Austin Callahan added a 47-yard touchdown run with 1:56 to play to seal the victory.



Mark Twain’s Avery Epperson finished with 87 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Perrigo added 81 yards on 17 rushing attempts.



Payton Hawkins completed eight passes for 52 yards.