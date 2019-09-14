Hannibal's Brice Miller chased down Clark County's Ethan Nelson to finish fourth in the Palmyra Invitational.

PALMYRA, Mo. — Brice Miller had just one shoe on his foot after finishing fourth place in the boys race of the Palmyra Invitational Saturday morning.

It wasn’t because his foot hurt. The running shoe on his right foot came off during the race at Flower City Park.

“It fell off about the first mile or so,” the Hannibal cross country runner said. “I have to go find it.”

Wearing just one shoe didn’t hinder him from a strong finish.

Miller battled Clark County’s Ethan Nelson throughout the race for the fourth-place spot. Nelson was the first to pass Miller just beyond the first mile of the course, but Miller regained his lead on him soon after.

Entering the second mile, Nelson passed Miller again. Miller, however, pushed in the final straightaway and nearly edged out Nelson at the finish line.

Miller crossed the line in 19 minutes, 6 seconds, while Nelson crossed in 19:06.7.

Miller’s finish helped Hannibal finish second with 54 points.

“I wasn’t going to settle for anything less than fourth,” Miller said. “I just dug deep and found a little bit left and gave it everything I had.”

The battle with Nelson helped push Miller through the hilly course, but he still had to be smart about his approach.

“You can burn yourself if you’re going back and forth,” Miller said. “Sometimes you just want to try and take it back at the end so it’s not a miserable race for you.”

Hannibal had three runners finish in the top 10 as Cameron Nichols was seventh in 19:13.1, and Xavier Damotte was ninth in 20:28.2.

Kirksville won the team title with 23 points as it had four finish in the top six.

Palmyra’s Spencer Locke was the top Panther, placing 10th in 20:35.6. Palmyra finished sixth with 126 points.

Monroe City’s Kaleb Griffin was 12th in 20:38.7.