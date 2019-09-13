Hannibal girls tennis also grabs victory over Moberly.

Pirates have no problems with Bobcats

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal volleyball team had no problems putting away Bowling Green in a 25-8, 25-12 victory Thursday in Korf Gym.

Abby Baumann led the Pirates (2-0) with seven kills, while Peyton Utterback had five. Bella Falconer had four kills.

Kaylee Falconer, Emma Deien and Bella Facloner each had three aces for Hannibal.

Hannibal grabs conference victory

HANNIBAL – Four singles victories propelled the Hannibal girls tennis team to a 5-4 victory over Moberly in North Central Missouri Conference action Thursday.

The final four singles players came through for the Pirates. Jaspreet Kandola won at No. 3 singles 10-5, and Elizabeth Brummell won at No. 4 singles by an identical score.

Emma Haner won at No. 5 singles 10-4, and Brooklyn Haye won at No. 6 singles 10-5.

Hannibal won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Tigers beat in four innings

CENTER, Mo. – An 11-run fourth inning doomed the Mark Twain softball team in an 18-0 loss to Bowling Green Thursday.

The Tigers had just two hits, while the Bobcats had 14.