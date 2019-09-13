Freshman Abbey Redd singled up the middle to complete Palmyra's comeback victory over Monroe City.

PALMYRA, Mo. — Abbey Redd’s heroics still couldn’t save her from field clean-up duty.

The freshman on the Palmyra softball team drove a hard grounder up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the comeback in a 4-3 victory over Monroe City Thursday night at Flower City Park.

Afterward, however, Redd still had to complete her task of retrieving the bases and replacing them with rubber blocks.

“It’s a freshman thing,” Redd said. “I’m not complaining though. It’s perfectly fine with me.”

She wasn’t fine with how she played before delivering the game-winning hit.

Redd led off the sixth by reaching on a two-base error as Palmyra trailed 3-1. However, she was caught stealing third base as Megan Stone drew a walk.

Cameron O’Brien flew out to center on the next at-bat, but Bailey Lovelace started a two-out rally as she singled to put two runners on. Jazlin Gottman followed with an RBI single down the left field line, and a fielding error allowed Lovelace to score and tie the game at 3-3.

Redd knew if she hadn’t made her blunder on the bases, Palmyra (5-1) would have taken the lead.

She used that as motivation when she dug into the box in the seventh with Sophie Hoerr on third base.

“I just had anger,” Redd said. “I really wanted that hit.”

She made up for it.

“We know our underclassmen will probably make some mistakes,” Palmyra coach Jill Arch said. “But what she did (in the seventh) is why she’s on the varsity field right now.”

The same was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Monroe City’s Lauren Youngblood reached on an error and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Riley Quinn. Youngblood stole third, and a throwing error on the play allowed her to score to give Monroe City (5-3) a 1-0 advantage.

“(Youngblood) read that well,” Monroe City coach Melissa Chinn said. “It became a footrace after that, and I think she can beat anyone in a footrace.”

Madison Moss hit an RBI double to the gap in right in the fifth that scored Mackenzie Moss for a 2-0 lead. She scored two batters later on Quinn’s RBI single, which made it 3-0.

That was the last inning Palmyra pitcher Brooke Lawson finished. She threw five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Lydia Althoff finished off the game with two scoreless innings with a strikeout and a walk.

That gave Palmyra time to figure out Quinn in the circle. Lawson helped Palmyra get on the board when she started the fifth with a single to right, and advanced to third on the fielding error by the right fielder. Hoerr’s sacrifice fly to right made it 3-1.

“We just had to stay up,” Redd said. “We needed that encouragement.”

Quinn went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

“I thought that was her best game of the year so far,” Chinn said. “She was focused, and her pitches were moving. She was smart, too, but (Palmyra) just got the key hit when they needed it.”