Police have identified a Lexington man as the fatal victim in last week's two-vehicle collision on U.S. 24 near Buckner.

The accident happened about 2:35 p.m. Sept. 5. Independence Police said Christopher Beal, 46, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 24 east of Winfrey Road when he hit the back of a Ford-250 pickup truck. Police say he was wearing a helmet. The Ford driver suffered minor injuries, while Beal was taken to the hospital, where he died.