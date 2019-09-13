Kylie McAfee hit her fifth homer as Hannibal's offense fuels victory over Mexico.

MEXICO, Mo. – Kylie McAfee belted her fifth home run of the season and the Hannibal softball team’s offense came alive for a 12-5 victory over Mexico in North Central Missouri Conference play Thursday night.

Taylor Simms got the Pirates on the board in the first with an RBI single that scored Sydney Hart. Two runs in the second inning gave Hannibal a 3-0 advantage. McAfee’s homer came with one out in the third to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, Chloe Simms scored on a wild pitch.

Mexico finally got on the board in the fourth on a sacrifice fly that cut Hannibal’s lead to 5-1. Another run made it 5-2.

The Pirates, however, put the game away in the seventh with five runs as the Bulldogs committed two errors.

Hannibal had six hits as Chloe Simms had two. McAfee threw seven innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk.