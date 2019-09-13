The Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, with the theme “Chamber in the Chocolate Factory,” is this weekend along Main Street in downtown.

The festival is open from noon to 10 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The annual parade will go from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. It starts at 15th and Vesper streets. The parade goes south before turning east on Main Street and north on 10th Street before it ends at R.D. Mize Road near St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

The headline act for Friday on the main stage is Turn of the Century at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Disco Dick & the Mirrorballs will headline at the same time Saturday. The community stage, with local dancers and musicians performing, will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the new activities include a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday, and music bingo, which will take place Friday and Saturday in the beer garden. It’s an activity in which people will be given cards with songs and artists on them. A DJ will play music and whenever the artist or song plays, then that spot on the card can be marked off. The beer garden is open 4 p.m. to midnight on both days.

Chamber organizers estimate the festival will have more than 250 booths of various vendors and food, including 40 to 50 new offerings.

Extra parking will be available at North Price Chopper and Side Pockets, both off of Missouri 7. A shuttle will be available to take patrons to the festival site. The shuttle runs from 5-10:30 Friday and 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday. No shuttle service is available on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bluespringsfallfestival.com.