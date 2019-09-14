Hannibal Jaycees welcome you to attend the second Monster Bash at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.

Do you think your costume is the best in town? If so, the Hannibal Jaycees welcome you to attend the second Monster Bash at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.

The event kicks off with a soft opening of the Warehouse of Nightmares haunted house attraction from 7-9 p.m. Afterward, local artists The American Standard will take the stage from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be an adult costume contest for cash prizes.

Patrons 21 years of age and older can enjoy the ice cold beverages provided by Golden Eagle Distributing and served up by Hannibal Jaycees members.

The entry fee is $5 for each event or both events for $10. All proceeds from the Monster Bash will be donated to Toys for Tots.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. Membership information is available by contacting 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or by email at aaronallen820@gmail.com .