Rick and Judy Goans of California, Mo. have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erica Goans, to Andrew Bergeson of Hannibal.

Andrew is the son of Glen and Kim Bergeson of New London, Mo.

Erica graduated from California R-1 High School and the University of Central Missouri (UCM) with a master's in school counseling. She is employed as an elementary counselor for the Hannibal District.

Andrew is a graduate of Hannibal High and a UCM graduate with a master's degree in industrial management. He is employed as a production supervisor for General Mills.

The wedding is planned Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jefferson City, Mo.