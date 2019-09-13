Tom Boland Ford employees participate in their fifth annual Changing Oil, Changing Lives campaign. Employees present a check for $1,091 to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, raised with $1 for every oil change throughout the campaign. Due to The Food Bank's partnerships and purchasing power, every $1 donated means $21 worth of groceries for neighbors in need. Their donation will help provide nearly $23,000 in food to those in need in the Hannibal area. More information is available by visiting www.sharefoodbringhope.org. Pictured from left: Justin Boland, Dalton Beckett, Levi Kilburn, Trevor Wade, Devin Stienman, Jacob Fasnacht, Jim Hess, Brent Fekete and Kevin Brinkley.