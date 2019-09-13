Mr. and Mrs. Donald Crane of Hannibal will celebrate 66 years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2019.

Don is the son of the late Gerald (Shorty) Crane and Alma Mae (Symmonds) Crane, and Donna's parents were the late Othey L. Henderson and Lillian May (Bell) Henderson.

Don and Donna started dating when she was a sophomore and he a senior at Hannibal High School. The Rev. Turner married them at the Prince Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20, 1953.

The Cranes had three boys, Don Jr., Gregory and Philip, and finally a girl, Lisa. One son, Don Jr., has predeceased them.

They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Two months after being married, Don was called to active duty with the U.S. Navy. After two years in the Navy, Don returned to civilian life as a driver salesman for Hannibal Quality Dairy and then to the Prudential as an agent.

In 1964 Don re-entered the Navy and retired in 1979. He served at several small bases and some larger, like Commander Reserve Force, New Orleans, La., and the Chief of Naval Operations, Pentagon, Washington, D.C

All this time Donna was in charge of everything at home, a big job, and she excelled at it.

In 1986 Don and Donna became fee agents for the state license office in Hannibal and operated it until January 1992. After the license office, it was decided, time to retire!