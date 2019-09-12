Y Men's Club gives $50,000 to Hannibal YMCA to pay for roof repairs

HANNIBAL — The fifth annual Y Men's Club Golf Tournament began with a special celebration Friday morning at Norwoods Golf Course, as the club presented its largest gift yet to the Hannibal YMCA.

The Hannibal Y Men's Club raises funds during the year through the Mud Volleyball Tournament, Down By The River concerts at the Y Men's Pavilion on Hill St. and the annual Golf Tournament. Hannibal YMCA Business and Membership Director Kara Viorel said those activities all come together to make a big impact for the YMCA each year, and they culminated in the club's largest gift to the YMCA yet — $50,000 to fund roof repairs. Y Men's Golf Chair Scott Boehmer said the the fifth annual tournament attracted a strong turnout of 32 teams and a wide variety of sponsors.

Boehmer said several Y Men's Club members also sit on the YMCA Board of Directors, maintaining close communication for prioritizing needs and special projects at the Hannibal YMCA. He said the all of the Y Men's Club events will help fund those projects, with the golf tournament expected to raise $8,000-$10,000. Recent projects at the Y included a salt water conversion in the pool and solving a drainage issue in the parking lot. Boehmer commended team members, local businesses, industrial partners and other donors for their support.

“Without them, we can't have this tournament,” he said.

Poage Auto Group was the main sponsor for the event; other sponsors included Barton Bail Bonds, Hannibal National Bank, Abel's Quick Stop, Homebank, Pepsi, General Mills, Sydenstricker's, Tiger Hawk Technologies, Continental Cement, Watlow and BASF.

The Y Men's Club's support is vital for many of the services and projects that are needed each year at the Hannibal YMCA, Viorel said.

“The Y Men's organization is definitely a huge supporter of the Y,” she said. “They have been the reason why we can be so successful at the YMCA.” Abts agreed.

“They're amazing — not only the Down By The Rivers and of course the Mud Volleyball Tournament — but to finish the season off with this fifth annual Golf Tournament here at Norwoods, they're very successful fundraisers,” Abts said. “It's a beautiful day. We couldn't be happier.”

