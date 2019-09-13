All-day event will feature three bands, vendors, workshops and aerial and fire performances

HANNIBAL — The first Hannibal Shakedown Market will bring a mix of live music and other family-friendly activities together beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Mark Twain Brewing Company, 422 N. Main St.

The all-day event is free of charge, and will feature live music performed by The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag, Driftaways and One Way Traffic. In addition to the classic rock, reggae and bluegrass music, workshop leaders will demonstrate hula hoop and yoga skills, the Dancing Bear Tribe Performance Art Group will showcase their aerial and fire skills and visitors can take part in a wing eating contest.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to attend. Hula hoop and yoga workshops will be conducted from 2-3 p.m., One Way Traffic will perform from 3:30-5 p.m., Driftaways will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and The Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag will perform from 8-11 p.m.

More information is available by visiting www.marktwainbrewery.com or the Mark Twain Brewing Company's Facebook page.