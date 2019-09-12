When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Plaster Stadium, Bolivar, Mo.

Records: Hannibal – 0-2. Bolivar – 2-0.

Radio: KHMO 1070 AM, KHBL 96.9 FM

Scouting the Pirates: Hannibal enters the Week 3 game against Bolivar still looking for a win for the second straight season. The last time the teams met, the Pirates thumped the Liberators 49-12 at Porter Stadium. Hannibal doesn’t feature the same offensive firepower like it did last year, but it’s still hoping to find similar success this time around. Running back Damien French has been the focal point through two games having rushed for 211 yards on 55 carries, while sophomore quarterback Courtland Watson has run 34 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Watson looked more comfortable in his second career start, completing six passes for 98 yards. His longest was a 44-yard catch-and-run to wide our Joey Worthington. The Pirates are still figuring things out defensively and were burned by a 47-yard touchdown pass on the fourth play from scrimmage. They settled in after that and held Jefferson City to 232 total yards and just 90 yards on the ground.

Scouting the Liberators: Bolivar has shown no problems scoring in its first two games and average 46 points per contest to start the season. The first two victories came against Eldon and Liberty Mountain View, however, those schools are a combined 0-4 on the season. Hannibal is the first of two North Central Missouri Conference opponents Bolivar will play as it travels to Marshall next Friday. Eathan Dinwiddie erupted in the Liberator’s opening game against Eldon, rushing 12 times for four touchdowns and 209 yards. Hayden Burks, a left-handed quarterback, threw for 93 yards despite completing just three passes. The big reception went to Bladen Hancock, which went for 58 yards. Hancock also had a 57-yard touchdown run.