Raymond Loyd Keatts, age 86, died September 6, 2019 in the Ozarks Methodist Manor, Marionville, Missouri. He was born September 20, 1932 near Turnback, Missouri.

Raymond was united in marriage to Jeanette Baum on December 23, 1960.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; parents Leo and Velma Keatts; and three older siblings, Herbert, James Henry, and Luella.

Raymond served in Germany for the Army from 1957 until 1959. He worked for MODOT as a barn foreman in Halltown, Missouri, and retired after 25 years.

He continued farming at the family farm near Marionville, caring for livestock and putting up hay every summer until his passing. When he wasn’t farming, Raymond enjoyed coyote hunting with his neighbors and attending grandkids sporting events.

Survivors include four siblings, Patricia Faulk, Edna Mae Spillman, Pauline Tyree, and Dorothy Adriano; son, Tony and wife Julie Keatts of Marionville; daughter, Anita and husband Scotty Vaught of Crane; grandchildren, Lexie and Brecken Vaught, Levi Keatts and wife Veronica, Tyler Keatts and wife Allison; great grandsons, Hudson and Kason; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Raymond was a member of Curtis Chapel Baptist Church, and rededicated his life and was baptized May of 2017.

Visitation was on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services were on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2 pm in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Burial followed the service in Mt. Olive Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice in care of Meadors Funeral Home. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com