QUINCY, Ill. – Olivia Sublette shot a career-best 40 in the Palmyra girls golf team’s dual match with Quincy High School Monday afternoon at Westview Golf Course.

Sublette’s round tied Quincy’s Laci Novosel for the lowest of the round. However, the Blue Devils had four golfers shoot in the 40s to beat the Panthers by nine strokes.

Palmyra finished with a 184.

Sam Hirner carded a 43 for Palmyra, while Reigan Parsons shot a 49. Mallory Comstock shot a 52 to round out the Panthers’ scoring.