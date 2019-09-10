Kylie McAfee hit another home run, but Hannibal lost 14-6 to Fulton.

FULTON, Mo. – Kylie McAfee belted her fourth home run in as many games, but it wasn’t enough as the Hannibal softball team fell to Fulton 14-6 in North Central Missouri Conference play Monday night.

McAfee’s home run four batters into the game gave the Pirates (3-4, 0-1) a 3-0 cushion in the top of the first inning.

That lead, however, was gone by the second inning as the Hornets scored five times in the frame. A home run in the third highlighted the three-run frame.

Fulton scored four more runs in the fourth to enjoy its biggest lead at 13-3.

Hannibal avoided the mercy rule loss as Emilee Wilson hit a two-out two-run double, and Alyssa Hart followed with an RBI single.

Hannibal had nine hits compared to Fulton’s 13. McAfee was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Sydney Hart also had three hits for the Pirates.