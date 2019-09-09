LOUISIANA , MO. – Jesse A. Decamp, 31, of Louisiana, Mo., went by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana for treatment of minor injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash a 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in Pike County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Decamp was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra east on Route UU west of U.S. 54 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

He overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the highway, then went off the right side of the road again, hit an embankment, overturned and hit a fence. Decamp was wearing a seat belt.