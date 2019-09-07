After Palmyra and Bowling Green both lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter, the Panthers defense buckled down in a 34-14 victory.

PALMYRA, Mo. — The first quarter was a shootout between the Palmyra and Bowling Green football teams.

Then the Panthers’ defense found their groove.

After both teams combined for 34 points in the first 12 minutes, Palmyra shut out Bowling Green over the final three quarters on the way to a 34-14 victory Friday night at the Palmyra Middle School Field.

Palmyra (2-0) held Bowling Green to just 107 yards of total offense and just 6 yards through the air. The Bobcats also struggled in the run game and averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt.

The Panthers, meanwhile, racked up 449 yards of offense. Quarterback Corder Lehenbauer completed 8 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, while running back Dakota Compton rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Compton’s touchdowns were the first two scored by Palmyra, but Bowling Green answered with a touchdown run by Gavin Deters and another by Deonta Fleming to tie the game at 14-14.

Lehenbauer’s 17-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter made it 20-14.

The Bobcats never scored again as the Panthers scored 14 unanswered points.

Brody Lehenbauer returned a fumble for a touchdown that made it 28-14 in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, Corder Lehenbauer completed a 21-yard pass to Kaden Malone for the game’s final score.

Cooper Hinkle had two catches for 83 yards for Palmyra, while Abe Haerr had four catches for 55 yards.

Compton’s touchdows came on runs of 19 and 42 yards in the first quarter.

Palmyra’s Dalton Perkins had returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, but a penalty on the play negated the touchdown.