Nathan DeStefane scored five goals as the Hannibal boys soccer team opened the season with a victory.

HANNIBAL — It didn’t take long for the Hannibal boys soccer team to score its first goal of the season.

With just less than two minutes gone off the clock, Hannibal senior Nathan DeStefane headed in a corner kick taken by Caleb Young for the first goal of the year.

It opened the flood gates as Hannibal thrashed Elsberry 8-0 Friday night at Veterans Sports Complex in the Pirates’ season-opener.

Ten minutes later, Young got in on the scoring with a goal to make it 2-0. DeStefane scored his second goal of the game in the 21st minute to give the Pirates (1-0) a 3-0 advantage.

DeStefane scored goals a minute apart later in the first half to complete his hat trick and give Hannibal a 5-0 lead, and Young’s goal four minutes before halftime gave Hannibal a comfortable lead going into the break.

DeStefane finished off his night with a fifth goal in second half, and Tristen Terrill scored the eighth and final goal for the Pirates.

“I thought we did a great job of getting Nate the ball and letting him create,” Hannibal soccer coach Eric Hill said. “We’ve been talking a lot about finding him and letting our offense flow through him.”

Parker Terrill recorded the shutout for Hannibal in hisr first start as goalkeeper.

DeStefane also had two assists, while Tristen Terril, Young and Kolin Westhoff had one assist apiece for Hannibal.