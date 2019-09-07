Keenan Batsell scored late in the fourth quarter as Monroe City held off Brookfield.

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City football team’s large lead had slowly evaproated.

Then fullback Keenan Batsell had some heroics.

Brookfield cut the deficit to 22-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Monroe City coach David Kirby elected to have Batsell seal the game.

“Come on, Keenan,” said on the sideline. “Get it done.”

Batsell responded.

Batsell ran the ball 12 times and churned out 64 yards and capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to seal Monroe City’s 30-14 Clarence Cannon Conference victory Friday night at Lankford Field.

“Honest to goodness, I looked at the line and everyone in this place knew who was going to get it…and Keenan said, ‘We’re going,’” Kirby said. “The line gave us some great lead blocks and when you perform, good things happen.”

The game was sealed with an interception by Elmer Mendez-Martinez. Batsell finished with 116 yards on 24 carries.

Monroe City (1-1) led 22-0 before Brookfield chipped away.

The Panthers allowed visiting Brookfield score two unanswered touchdowns, including a touchdown pass on fourth and 17.

Batsell had been held to 52 yards at that point.

It was the kind of response Kirby wanted to see after opening the season with a loss to Centralia.

“Practice this week was hard…we worked on fundamentals. We had a grueling week of practice. We simply did not perform up to our capabilities last week. They stepped and played well tonight,” Kirby said.