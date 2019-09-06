Neosho has been known as 'The Flowerbox City' since the 1950's and for the past 17 years, visitors who arrive via U.S. Highway 60 have been greeted by the World's Largest Flowerbox. Located on North College Street and now part of Morse Park North, the flowerbox was the vision of some local residents in 2002.

"Those who were passionate bout making the Flowerbox City beautiful had this idea to set a world record by having the world's largest flowerbox," Lauri Lyerla, Executive Director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce said. "They commissioned with Kansas City Southern for a railroad car. After 17 years, it was ready for an update."

The Chamber of Commerce along with a number of local citizens and area businesses have spent the season refurbishing the World's Largest Flowerbox. With the help of Hillside Gardens and Landscaping who planted new items this year and many community members, the World's Largest Flowerbox is more beautiful than ever.

This project was led by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, but would not have been possible without the help of so many. Huge thanks go out to the following City of Neosho, City of Neosho Parks & Recreation, Neosho Public Works Dept, Neosho Chamber Board & Volunteers, Hillside Gardens and Landscaping, Fausett Greenhouses Inc., Back In Thyme Gardens & Culinary Center, LLC, Black Rain Ordnance Inc., ReeceNichols – Neosho, La-Z-Boy, Silhouette Imaging, Natural Accents Landscape Distributor, Branco Enterprises, Inc, Lowe's Home Improvement, Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 States, First Community Bank, Ward Dirt Relocators, Lyerla Farms, Granger Dirtworks, Ozark Nursery, Spring Creek Nursery, Greenleaf Nursery, BWI Companies, Dewitt Company, Reams Sprinkler Supply, MFA Agri Service, Howard Johnson, Carver 2nd Grade, Westco Home Furnishings, Connor Excavating, Patricia Milijan and Neosho Floral.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the site on Friday at 11 a.m. As part of the day, several food trucks were set up in Morse Park North.