MEXICO, Mo. – Olivia Sublette shot a 41 to lead the Palmyra girls golf team to a quadrangular victory Thursday afternoon.

Palmyra shot 182 as a team, beating second-place Mexico by 15 shots.

Sam Hirner shot a 45 for the Panthers, and Mallory Comstock carded a 46. Reigan Parsons shot a 50 to round out the Panthers’ round.

Southern Boone was third with 205, and Harrisburg shot a 215.