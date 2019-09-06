The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake invite you to "The Reptile Experience" starring Serengeti Steve and the array of animals has to show beginning at 1 p.m. the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21

PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake invite you to "The Reptile Experience" starring Serengeti Steve and the array of animals has to show beginning at 1 p.m. the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at Mark Twain Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Serengeti Steve provides an educational and entertaining program for all spectators. This is not only a show, but also a unique, hands-on experience where he gets his audience totally involved in the program. "The Reptile Experience" is a fantastic program that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. This program is free and appropriate for all ages.

More information is available by contacting the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at

573-565-2112, emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil or stopping in between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 21629 State Highway J in Perry.