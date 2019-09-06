Palmyra won all nine matches in a dual match against Hannibal.

HANNIBAL – The Palmyra girls tennis team swept all nine matches against Hannibal in a 9-0 victory Thursday night.

McKenna Abbott and Reagan Lehenbauer won their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles by identical 10-0 scores. Abbott defeated Elizabeth Stilley, and Lehenbauer defeated Elizabeth Brummell At No. 6 singles, Palmyra’s Katy Rindom won 10-1 over Brooklyn Haye.

Jansen Juette and Amy Bryan each won their matches 10-2, while Raegan Barnett won her match 10-3.

In doubles play, Bryan and Barnett won 10-5 over Stilley and Brummell. Abbott and Rindom defeated Blair Burton and Emma Haner.

Lehenbauer and Juette won 10-3 over Jaspreet Kandola and Haye.