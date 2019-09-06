Carly Youngblood's RBI triple broke a tie game in the ninth inning for the Monroe City softball team.

MACON, Mo. – Carly Youngblood’s RBI triple broke a tie game in the top of the ninth inning, and Bailee Hays padded the lead with an RBI single as the Monroe City softball team grabbed a 9-7 Clarence Cannon Conference victory over Macon Thursday night.

Lauren Youngblood started the ninth inning with a single, and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before Carly Youngblood hit her triple. Hays singled home Carly Youngblood on the next at-bat.

Macon stranded the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth.

The Tigerettes tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on an one-out RBI single. Later in the inning, Lauren Youngblood prevented Macon from winning when she threw out the winning run at the plate.

Monroe City took the lead with a five-run fifth inning that was highlighted by Emily Freidank’s bases-clearing hit.

Lauren Youngblood and Hays each had three hits for the Panthers. Danielle Pfanner also had two hits for Monroe City.

Hays and Freidank each drove in three runs.

Riley Quinn threw four innings, allowing six runs on two hits while striking out two and walking none. Kailynn Fuemmeler threw the final five innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six and walking two.